'Headphones stopped bullet from hitting my head, saved my life', claims 18-year-old

A pair of headphones saved an 18-year-old's life in the US. According to a post put up by Reddit user Enough_Dance_956, a bullet came in through his bedroom window and hit the headphone strap, saving his life.

The teen narrated his story on Reddit and sought to "get a hold of someone at razer to thank them with all my heart".

In the post, Enough_Dance_956 wrote: "Hello to everyone who sees this. I’m trying to get a hold of someone at razer to thank them with all my heart. Wednesday morning at 10:30am a stray bullet went through my window and hit the razer headphones on top of my head."

"If it wasn’t for the headphones made with good quality i would’ve been a dead kid at the age of 18. I couldn’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would’ve been through."

The user also shared images of the damaged headphone and the bullet which had landed on his bed. In a follow-up comment the teen added that the bullet had come from a block away. "It was a stray bullet. Someone with bad aim almost killed me while I was just taking to my friends," he wrote.

The bullet apparently went through the window, ricocheted off the headset, bounced off the wall and landed in the teen's bed, the Reddit user wrote. "We waited for the cops to take it."

"I almost died to a gunshot in the head if I didn’t have that headset on," user Enough_Dance_956 wrote in one of the follow up comments.

Soon, the Razr support team reached out to the youth. "Your Razer fam is extremely glad to know that you're safe! Sent you a message so we can take care of your concern. Let's continue from there," the team commented in the thread.