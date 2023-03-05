 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Couple allegedly abandoned in ocean by tour company on their honeymoon: ‘Drowning was imminent’

Mar 05, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

For California couple Alexander Burckle and Elizabeth Webster, a snorkelling adventure turned into a fight for survival.

The couple are suing tour organisers for $5 million. (Representational image)

A couple on their honeymoon in Hawaii were allegedly abandoned in the ocean by a snorkelling company and had to swim for hours to get to the shore, Insider reported. They have sued the business for $5million.

Alexander Burckle and Elizabeth Webster, experienced snorkelers from California, had booked a tour with a Lahaina-based company. When they reached the snorkelling site, their catamaran's captain said they had an hour to explore the area, before the vessel would depart for another spot.

The couple dived in, beginning their adventure happily in calm and clear waters. But then, the ocean conditions became rough. They quickly tried to swim towards their vessel but saw that it was moving away.

Burckle and Webster also sent out distress signals, but to no avail.