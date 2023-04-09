 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Happy Easter 2023: Wishes and messages that can be sent to friends and family

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity and Easter eggs are distributed, as part of the celebration.

Easter is a day to celebrate and people attend prayer services in a church, decorate and distribute Easter eggs.

Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity.

Easter is a day to celebrate and people attend prayer services in a church, decorate and distribute Easter eggs and play Easter games such as egg rolling, egg tapping and egg decorating. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after March 21.

Here are a few wishes and messages that can be shared with friends and family on Easter:

Easter 2023: Wishes

Easter 2023: Messages Also Read: Easter 2022: The significance of egg hunts and bunnies

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Easter #Happy Easter #Happy Easter 2023
first published: Apr 9, 2023 08:11 am