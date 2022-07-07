 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happy birthday MS Dhoni: Watch how 'Captain Cool' celebrated his 41st birthday in the UK

Jul 07, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

MS Dhoni brought in his birthday with a small party for friends and family in the UK.

MS Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday in the presence of friends and family (Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by @sakshisingh_r)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Dhoni -- considered to be one of the finest captains the game of cricket has ever seen -- brought in his birthday with a small party for friends and family in the UK. His wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni delighted fans by sharing an inside glimpse of the low-key gathering, where the cricket fraternity was represented by Rishabh Pant. MS Dhoni brought in his 41st birthday in style, shows the video shared by his wife on Instagram. It shows him cutting a cake – one of the two placed on the table in front of him.

Behind him, a giant banner in gold declares “Happy Birthday Mahi.”


Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with wishes for the cricketer. Besides his former teammates, prominent industrialists, international athletes and Bollywood celebrities also wished MS Dhoni on his 41st birthday.


Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career.

TAGS: #Dhoni #MS Dhoni #Wimbledon
first published: Jul 7, 2022 11:05 am
