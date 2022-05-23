Grammy-winning composer slams chaotic scenes at Bengaluru airport: ‘Pathetic state'

Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej slammed the “pathetic state of immigration” at Bengaluru International Airport Sunday. The US-born, Indian-origin composer, who recently attend the Cannes Film Festival, said he was faced with long queues at the airport where not all counters were working and the staff was unhelpful and clueless.

Tweeting from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, where his video showed hundreds of people standing in line, Ricky Kej wrote: “Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport. Been in line for over an hour now. Currently well over 1000 people waiting, not all counters working, staff is clueless, inefficient.” His video presented an image of confusion and disorder at the international airport.

Ricky Kej also suggested streamlining the immigration check for more efficiency. He listed out the number of steps required to enter Bengaluru airport and said they should be reduced.

“Number of lines to enter Bengaluru airport: (1) Air Suvidha check (2) Immigration (3) Check if immigration stamp is accurate (Not joking, this is another line) (4) Baggage screening - Customs

(5) Collecting bags (6) Customs may do additional screening,” he tweeted.

Kej further said that the chaotic scenes presented a poor image of India in front of foreigners. “How are we expected to build #BrandIndia if this is the welcome that everyone gets by the airports. The first impression of India for foreign travellers,” he tweeted.

The tweets drew mixed responses on Twitter. While some agreed with the two-time Grammy winner, others criticised him for his post. Kej addressed the criticism in a follow-up post. “I see a lot of comments naming some other country immigration as being worse than Bengaluru. Our mindset needs to change. We are comfortable with ourselves if we are not the worst! Haha.. we pat our backs if we manage to be second to worst. Why not try and be among the best?” he wrote.



Ricky Kej won his second Grammy this year for Divine Tides in the Best New Age Album category. He received his first Grammy Award for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015.