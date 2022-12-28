 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt may junk move to seek 20% discount on drugs, 40% on consumables from CGHS empanelled hospitals

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Private healthcare providers say that the new clause in the CGHS contract will increase their financial stress.

The government is considering to drop a contentious new agreement for the empanelment of private hospitals under the Central Group Health Scheme that mandated hospitals offer a 20 percent discount on medicines and a 40 percent discount on consumables following tough resistance from healthcare facilities.

The Union health ministry had asked hospitals on board the scheme to sign a revised Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) by December 31 containing the new provisions but the private facilities say it will increase their financial stress.

The Centre, however, has now hinted that the provisions in the draft MoA that hospitals have objected to, would be stricken off.

CGHS covers all current and retired central government employees and their families and its user base is estimated to be around 42 lakh. As part of the scheme, beneficiaries can avail out-patient and in-patient services in designated hospitals at rates that are much lesser than the rates otherwise charged from patients.

