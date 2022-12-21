 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government urges private vaccine makers to develop vaccine against KFD

Dec 21, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

The only vaccine against Kyasanur Forest Disease, which strikes hundreds along the Western Ghats every year and kills many of them, has become ineffective over the decades

India’s top disease surveillance body has urged private companies to develop a vaccine against Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), a deadly ailment that strikes specific population groups along the Western Ghats.

This comes weeks after production of the only KFD vaccine in India stopped because it was no longer effective in preventing infections.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the health ministry called five vaccine makers on December 20 to discuss issues related to the old vaccine and the manufacturing and distribution of a new KFD vaccine.

The vaccine makers called for the meeting were Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals, Human Biologicals and Cadila.

NCDC officials said the Bengaluru-based Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB) made the vaccine for several decades but its effectiveness had been questioned over the years.

“This vaccine had been failing potency tests repeatedly, was not licensed by the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation and now all affected states have stopped procuring it as it is nearly ineffective,” an NCDC official said.