Google recruiter laid off in the middle of a call: ‘Dream job, did not expect…’

Google employees are taking to social media to share how they were laid off by the tech giant in an abrupt manner. One professional, a recruiter with Google, said he learnt about his termination while he was on a call.

In a LinkedIn post, the Ireland-based professional said he was hired by Google just a year ago. "I landed a dream job with a dream company," he said."

This month, his journey came to a sudden end. "(I was) blocked out of the system in the middle of a call," the recruiter wrote.

It was unexpected, also because his contract had been renewed for another year, the professional said. Just a week before he was laid off, he had been transferred to a fast-growing department. There were also discussions about a salary hike.