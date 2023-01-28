 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google recruiter laid off in the middle of a call: ‘Dream job, did not expect…’

Jan 28, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Many Google employees have reported being abruptly blocked from their work accounts.

Google has laid off 12,000 of its employees.

Google employees are taking to social media to share how they were laid off by the tech giant in an abrupt manner. One professional, a recruiter with Google, said he learnt about his termination while he was on a call.

In a LinkedIn post, the Ireland-based professional said he was hired by Google just a year ago. "I landed a dream job with a dream company," he said."

This month, his journey came to a sudden end. "(I was) blocked out of the system in the middle of a call," the recruiter wrote.

It was unexpected, also because his contract had been renewed for another year, the professional said. Just a week before he was laid off, he had been transferred to a fast-growing department. There were also discussions about a salary hike.