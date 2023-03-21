 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Doodle celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with flowers

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Google is celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz, with a Doodle in full bloom. Know about Nowruz or the Persian New Year which falls on Spring Equinox.

The Google Doodle for March 21 celebrates Nowruz

Google is celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz, with a Doodle in full bloom. Google Doodles are temporary changes to Google’s search bar logo that are made to commemorate special holidays, festivals and people. The Google Doodle for March 21 shows flowers and foliage to symbolise the arrival of Spring – as Nowruz is celebrated on spring equinox.

What is Nowruz?

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year. Although it has its roots in the Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism, Nowruz has been celebrated by different communities for more than 3,000 years, making it more of a cultural celebration rather than a religious one. This joyful festival is celebrated across the Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia.

Nowruz celebrations differ according to the country and communities that celebrate it. Traditional customs include cleaning the house for a fresh start, ritual dances, gift exchanges and painting eggs.