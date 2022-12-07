 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From being actors to entrepreneurs, social media influencers are going beyond brand deals 

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 07, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

India has around 80 million online creators, but only 150,000 of them are able to monetise their services effectively, said a Kalaari Capital report on influencers. Out of these 150,000 professional content creators, the majority earn anywhere around Rs 16,000-Rs 2 lakh per month. 

Social media influencers dependent on brand deals to earn money are looking beyond such tie-ups as they seek financial security.

Popular content creators are bagging roles in Bollywood films like Prajakta Koli did in Jugjugg Jeeyo or Viraj Ghelani does in the upcoming Govinda Naam Mera.

Marketers note that big film producers like Dharma Productions are picking influencers in movies where the creator gets to showcase his/her skills and the makers can benefit from the influencers' social media following.

In another trend, influencers are launching their own businesses to ensure their financially security.

Two creators who recently turned entrepreneur are Manav Chhabra aka MNV and Dhruv Shah along with Shyam Sharma, who are known by the name Funcho.

Chhabra has launched a health cafe and Funcho a pizza quick service restaurant chain (QSR).