For the first time, scientists injected a human with cancer-killing virus

For the first time, scientists have injected a human patient with a new and experimental cancer-killing virus. Known as Vaxinia, the virus developed in the US has been successful when tested on animals.

City of Hope -- one of the biggest cancer research and treatment organizations in the country -- stated in a release that the virus has been shown to "shrink colon, lung, breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer tumors in preclinical laboratory and animal models".

“Our previous research demonstrated that oncolytic viruses can stimulate the immune system to respond to and kill cancer, as well as stimulate the immune system to be more responsive to other immunotherapies, including checkpoint inhibitors,” said Daneng Li, MD, principal investigator of City of Hope’s Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research.

“Now is the time to further enhance the power of immunotherapy, and we believe CF33-hNIS (Vaxinia) has the potential to improve outcomes for our patients in their battle with cancer.”

The release added that a low dose of the virus will be given to cancer patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumors who have had at least two prior lines of standard of care treatment. The investigational treatment will be delivered either as an injection directly into tumors or intravenously.

"The dosing of the first patient in our Vaxinia study is a significant milestone for Imugene and clinicians faced with the challenge of treatment for metastatic advanced solid tumours," Imugene MD and CEO Leslie Chong said.

The trial is expected to run for about two years and aims to recruit 100 patients across the United States and Australia.