'For every minute you're late, you'll have to work 10 minutes extra': Office rule divides Twitter

"New office rule: For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 pm. For example, if you arrive at 10.02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6.20 pm."

What if you arrived at work to find this message stuck on the office bulletin board?

A notice specifying the "new office rule" of an unidentified company has been doing rounds on social media, inviting anger and ridicule from most users.

Sharing the message, Abhishek Asthana, the co-founder of social media platform Zorro, wrote, "Some business owners are monsters. Seeking profits is good, but such distrust ruins companies in the long run."

Some Twitter users called the office policy toxic and the reason for high attrition rate in Indian companies.

There were others, however, who thought the move could inspire discipline among the employees.

And then there were some who found humour in the situation.

So, which side are you on? Let us know in the comments below.