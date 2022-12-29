For Canada job, Indian man uses Netflix trailers to create eye-catching resume. Watch

To work for the world’s largest streaming platform is a dream for many – so how does one ensure their CV stands out when applying for a Netflix job? This is the dilemma that Adityajit Shergill faced when he came across a job opening to join the Netflix public relations team in Canada.

Shergill, a communications and brand management professional, knew that his resumé needed to be exceptional to be considered for the role. He decided to do something different to catch the recruiter’s attention.

According to The Message, Shergill spent six to seven hours watching the trailers of different Netflix shows and stitched together a video resumé like no other. Using snippets from Netflix shows like Emily In Paris, Wednesday, Hey Pepsi and more, he created a one-and-a-half-minute video that is going viral on LinkedIn.

“The best way to apply for a job to Netflix? Make a trailer of yourself using Netflix trailers. Well that's what I thought,” he wrote while sharing the trailer.

Shergill is currently based in Canada – he relocated to the country as a Permanent Resident in August 2022. In India, he worked for digital marketing company RepIndia, handling accounts like Tinder, Burger King and Canon, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He told The Message that the idea of using trailers came to him while he was watching the Netflix YouTube channel. “I sat down, poured myself a coffee, and just watched all of them,” he said. “Whenever I came across a sentence or a bit of dialogue I thought could contribute to the narrative, I made a note on an Excel sheet. I knew what I wanted to say—about why I selected Netflix, why I would be a good fit.”

Moneycontrol News

