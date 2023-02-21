 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Florida man slept with contact lenses on for 40 mins. A parasite left him blind in one eye

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

21-year-old student Mike Krumholz took a 40-minute nap and woke up with an irritated right eye. A month later he was blind in one eye.

Mike Krumholz's symptoms included eye irritation, inflammation and blurry vision. (Image: gofundme)

A young man from the United States has lost vision in one eye after a flesh-eating parasite blinded him when he took a nap with his contact lenses on.

The terrifying incident happened in Florida in December last year. 21-year-old student Mike Krumholz took a 40-minute nap on December 19 and woke up with an irritated right eye.

He had his contacts on and noticed that they were floating in his eye and so he took them out. The inflammation and irritation did not subside following which the student went to a doctor the next day. He was misdiagnosed with herpes simplex 1 virus, New York Post reported.

A month later, when the irritation and blurred vision didn’t go away, Krumholz went to a hospital and following a number of tests he was diagnosed with acanthamoeba keratitis – a serious infection “caused by a microscopic, free-living ameba — single-celled living organisms that are usually found in bodies of water, soil, and air”, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says.