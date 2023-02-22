 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fish keep falling from the sky in this small Australian town

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Residents of Lajamanu in Australia recently witnessed another incident of fish raining down from the sky during a heavy storm.

In a remote Australian outback town, fish falling from the sky is uncommon, but not unheard of. Residents of Lajamanu recently witnessed another incident of fish raining down from the sky during a heavy storm. This phenomenon has been documented at least four times in the past, according to ABC News.

“It was the most amazing thing we've ever seen,” said Lajamanu local and Central Desert councillor Andrew Johnson Japanangka. He said the fish were still alive as they fell from the sky, and children in the town rushed to collect them and keep them in jars.

Japanangka has witnessed deluges of fish in the past as well, but he says the phenomenon never fails to amaze him.

Fish rain last occurred more than a decade ago in Lajamanu, a remote town in Australia. The phenomenon was recorded in 2010, and before that in 2004 and 1974. Possibly the first time it happened was more than 40 years ago – Penny McDonald told ABC News that it was in the mid-1980s that fish rained down from the sky.