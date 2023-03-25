 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Reliance bring Campa Cola's fizz back with relaunch or will it fizzle out of the soft drinks market?

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Mar 25, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Industry experts feel the iconic desi cola will require more than heritage value and nostalgia to create a stir.

Campa Cola, that much-loved soft drink from the '70s and '80s, is set to return to Indian supermarket shelves this summer.

Campa Cola, that much-loved soft drink from the '70s and '80s, is set to return to supermarket shelves this summer. Mukesh Ambani's newly floated FMCG flagship Reliance Consumer Products (RCP) bought the brand from its makers Pure Drinks in August last year, reportedly for Rs 22 crore. The cola will be re-launched in a new contemporised avatar this summer. Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange will be rolled out in phases starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and then across the country. The company is on a drive to acquire and promote homegrown Indian brands with a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers. RCP has also acquired a 50 percent stake in the 100-year-old legacy brand Sosyo from Hajoori Beverages Pvt. Ltd this January. Lotus Chocolate from the Pai family, Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban and its own JoyLand confectionery, and Independence and Good Life food brands are other important pieces of its portfolio.

The back story

An old Campa Cola advertisement. (Photo courtesy India History)

Coca-Cola entered India in the 1950s but made a hasty retreat two decades later when the Indian government introduced a regulation that would have required it to reveal its formula. Interestingly, it was the Pure Drinks Group that first introduced Coca-Cola in India in 1949, and was its sole licensed manufacturer and distributor. The Group which also owns the Le Méridien hotel in Delhi, decided to launch its own cola in the market after the unexpected and overnight exit of Coca-Cola from India. Since the company already had the expertise and the infrastructure — 12 bottling plants, plus manpower in excess of 10,000 — this seemed the natural thing to do. Pepsi had not yet arrived and the only other competition was the state-owned Double Seven and Thums Up owned by Ramesh Chauhan’s Parle Bisleri.