Usha Akella's Hum Aiseich Bolte is an ode to Hyderabad, and Hyderabadi Hindi

Aruna Chandaraju
Feb 04, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

Edited and curated by Usha Akella, the book features 35 poets whose works explore and articulate Hyderabad's many dimensions - past and present.

Birds (Sketch by Viswaprasad Raju, in Hum Aiseich Bolte)

This is Just How We Speak. “Hum Aiseich Bolte!” This Hyderabadi expression has inspired the title of an anthology of poetry which pays tribute to the south Indian city, and was released at Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023 (January 27-29, 2023).

Variously known as Hyderabadi Urdu, Hyderabadi Hindi and Deccani/Dakhni (depending on whom you ask), the dialect is a potpourri of Urdu, Hindi and Telugu and has evolved over the past 430 years or so that the city has been in existence.

Edited and curated by award-winning poet Usha Akella, the book is a celebration of Hyderabad, and features 35 poets whose works explore and articulate its many dimensions, past and present. The book cover has artwork by celebrated artist Laxma Goud and the inner pages are sprinkled with Viswaprasad Raju’s quirky sketches.

A sketch by Viswaprasad Raju, from Hum Aiseich Bolte