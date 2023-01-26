 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The secret workshop in Mumbai for Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week: Fresh fashion designer Julien Fournie's new collection, showing in Paris, is entirely made with fabrics from Mumbai.

Julien Fournie works with a company called Creations By Shanagar in Mumbai. (Image credit: shanagarofficial/Instagram)

Sitting in a lotus position, four men weave glittering beads through gold thread on an organza sheet, carefully constructing a wedding dress that will soon wow crowds at Paris Fashion Week.

For once, the French couturier behind the design, Julien Fournie, is determined to put these craftsmen in the spotlight: his new collection, showing in Paris on Tuesday, is entirely made with fabrics from Mumbai.

He says a sort of "design imperialism" means that French fashion houses often play down the fact that their fabrics are made outside France.

"The houses which don't admit it are perhaps afraid of losing their clientele," Fournie told AFP.