Corbett maneater threatens to spoil the party for merry holidaymakers

Shantanu Guha Ray
Jan 01, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST

Given the busy season, forest officials at Jim Corbett National Park are working overtime to catch the predator — the cub has tasted human flesh, its mother was a maneater, too.

With 14 big cats per 100 sq. km, Jim Corbett National Park has the highest tiger density among all of India’s 53 tiger reserves. (Image: AFP)

The fear of a maneater looms large among forest officials and tour operators at the Corbett national park — India’s largest reserve forest — where attacks by big cats have increased over the past one year.

The apex predator has dragged each of his victims deep inside the forest. “It’s tasted human blood and devoured the bodies. This is not good, it is a very scary sign,” said a forest guard.

The latest attack happened a few days ago when a labourer was picked up by the tiger, his half-eaten body recovered the next day.

Project Tiger officials say the victim, along with two of his accomplices, were smoking marijuana near the forest when the tiger attacked from behind.

Forest officials say a top team has been pressed into service to capture the maneater, one of the cubs of a maneater tigress that had been captured earlier and sent to a rehabilitation centre near Corbett.

“It’s clear that the cubs have tasted human flesh. They have now grown up and are on the prowl. One of these tigers has been spotted killing people. The other grown-up cub, which has also tasted human flesh, must be around,” said a source in Ramnagar, the town nearest to Corbett.