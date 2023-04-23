 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buskers vs Cops: Varun Dagar case calls for serious look at rights of street performers in India

Nidhi Gupta
Apr 23, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

As the busker vs cop debate flares up again in Delhi, here’s a look at why buskers in India aren’t given the respect they are due — and what we can do about it.

Dancer Varun Dagar performs in Connaught Place in central Delhi. (Image source: Instagram/varun_dagar03)

Last week, Delhi-based busker Varun Dagar uploaded a reel to Instagram, something he does frequently. But this wasn’t another one of his popular dance or song performances, which the former India’s Best Dancer contestant enacts on the streets of Delhi, and which gather thousands of likes. This was real-life drama.

In the clip, Dagar is being pushed and shoved by some parking lot attendants in Connaught Place. “Chal!” they shout at him. One guy grabs Dagar’s stuff, including his guitar case, mishandling both. “Roz ka kaam ho gaya hai,” a voice rues off-camera.

While this reel caught fire after actor Rajesh Tailang reposted it on Twitter, this is not the first time that Dagar has had a run-in with the authorities in Connaught Place. In January, he’d posted another reel where you see a policeman escorting him into an autorickshaw. “Iss tarah le gaye aur kahi baar. Dukh hua par koi nahi zindagi hai,” he wrote in the caption.

With at least three incidents of recorded footage, Dagar has been especially visible as the object of Delhi police’s ire, but he isn’t the only one. Another popular busker, Anshul Riaji, had been interrupted mid-performance—also at Connaught Place—by a policeman who asked him to pack up his guitar and leave.

Why do these street performers, who more often than not elicit interest and appreciation from bystanders and passersby, bother Delhi’s cops?