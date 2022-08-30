ICAI Presents CA Business Leaders 40 under 40 In association with CNBC-TV18

Chartered Accountants are one of the important pillars of the economy. Since the profession’s inception in 1949, Chartered Accountants have been diligently contributing towards strengthening and enriching our economy.

The prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) plays an instrumental role in serving the Indian economy in public interest. Its strength lies in its strong member base of more than 3.5 lakh Chartered Accountants and 7.5 lakh students who in one way or the other contribute to the growth story of the industry and the nation.

In recognition of their onerous contributions and to reward young outstanding performers of ICAI members, on the eve of 75 years of India's Independence, ICAI is organising an event in association with CNBC-TV18 ‘40 Under 40 – CA Business Leaders’.

The campaign aims to felicitate and honour stellar individuals who have demonstrated excellence and portrayed an abiding commitment to achieve heights as CA Business Leaders. Through these awards, we celebrate the spirit of excellence of young and dynamic Chartered Accountants across diverse fields ranging from industry to entrepreneurship to public service.

The stage is set and its time to size up the contenders!

Recognising The Impact

To honour the exemplary contribution of eminent Chartered Accountants with the qualities of a leader, ICAI is organising an event in association with CNBC-TV18 to focus on young leaders across sectors and celebrate their achievements.

ICAI will recognise and honour 40 professionals under the age of 40 who are driving economic change across the industry and the nation and have emerged as leaders in the industry.

Therefore, we invite applications from prospective contenders in the prescribed form which is available on the specially created microsite hosted on the CNBC-TV18 website.

Why Should You Submit Your Nominations For recognition ‘ICAI 40 Under 40 – CA Business Leaders?

Some of the compelling reasons to participate are:

• Recognition for excellent work and achievement

• Celebrate success of indispensable professionals who go above and beyond in their work

• Share best business and financial practices with other professionals in the field

• Motivate and inspire others to do their best

This recognition puts the spotlight on the promising Chartered Accountants and thought leaders who are leading their industry by visibly and gradually changing the Chartered Accountancy profession through their innovative thinking, exemplary leadership and futuristic vision.

Nominations are now open. All the entries received will be submitted before the process auditors comprising of eminent professionals. The process auditor will validate the entries received for shortlisting the eligible candidates. After scrutiny and collation of entries, the deserving Chartered Accountants would be selected.

The shortlisted nominations would then be submitted before a panel of highly accomplished jury members comprising of leadership from ICAI and industry leaders whose recommendations will be taken into account to select the outstanding performers in overall business growth and their role in taking lead in cause-driven campaigns of the government for the greater good of the environment, people and economy.

A systematic assessment process will be carried out using criteria predefined by the jury that focuses on three primary areas i.e. business impact, contribution to the ecosystem and relative position in the industry.

The jury will examine, review and evaluate the nominations shortlisted and finalize the winner thereon.

The selected candidates will be invited for a gala evening and the winners will be recognised by the Chief Guest along with President and Vice President of ICAI. The event will be graced with the presence of business bigwigs joining policymakers to acknowledge and recognise the work done by young CAs to build a new India.

