How an 80-year-old Kolkata firm Signet changed publishing in India

Sohini Chattopadhyay
Feb 19, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

The Calcutta publisher that published the first edition of Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India in 1946, is known for outstanding cover art and illustration, clean layouts, stylish typefaces. Thanks in large part to a designer called Satyajit Ray.

Signet cover art over the years (Photos courtesy Signet)

On October 30, 1943, when it was announced that the nonsense verse maestro Sukumar Roy’s poem Khai Khai (Translated title: Nom Nom) was going to be published as a separate volume by a new publishing house called Signet, he was already dead 20 years. It was the first time Roy’s work was published outside of his family’s press U Ray and Sons, and the ambitious Signet would change the image and practices of Calcutta publishing itself.

The senior Ray himself was a phenomenon—his nonsense verse is considered to be on par with Lewis Carrol’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the Eurocentric world’s idea of the finest in mock verse. In fact with this book, Signet launched a third phenomenon in the world of art and letters: Sukumar Roy’s son Satyajit (who spelt his family name Ray) designed the cover and illustrated some of the inside pages of Khai Khai, more than a decade before he debuted as a filmmaker with Pather Panchali.

Eighty years later, at the 46th edition of the Kolkata international book fair, Khai Khai—still in print in its original design: a grey cover with pig-tailed brahmins in dhutis sitting down to eat, in a handsome comic-book sized edition—was so popular that the Signet press stall had run out of copies before the fair was over.

Khai Khai cover design by Satyajit Ray