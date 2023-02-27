 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finding Equilibrium Amid Omnichannel Chaos

Feb 27, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

How are FMCG companies finding equilibrium at a time when distribution models are becoming more complex and dynamic? We ask some leading FMCG players.

What is common between company that provides us our breakfast cereals, a dairy company, a bakery products company, and a cosmetics manufacturer?  Well, yes, they are all FMCG players. But in the current digitally connected consumer world, they are all also explorers of the omnichannel omnibus.

The distribution model for FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies in India has undergone a metamorphosis of sorts fueled by the growth of e-commerce and the increasing importance of digital channels. To reach out to digitally savvy consumers, FMCG companies are also increasingly leveraging D2C mediums such as their websites and social media platforms. It is estimated that the potential impact of D2C on the domestic revenue of mainstream companies could be more than 30% for large firms. However, consumers today are not just restricting themselves to digital platforms. They are exploring every available channel of consumption. It, therefore, makes a good business strategy for FMCG players to engage with customers through various channels like brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, D2C and social media. Undeniably, we are firmly into the omnichannel era, and it is here to stay.

But how are leading FMCG companies finding an equilibrium at a time when distribution models are becoming more complex and dynamic? How are they leveraging the range of channels and technologies to reach and engage with consumers? How are they navigating the new and emerging buying behaviours?

Raj Kanwar Singh, MD, Bimbo Bakeries, India giving a glimpse into the sales pattern that driving the company's omnichannel choice says, the company sells its three bread brands in India – Harvest Gold, Modern Bread, and Kitty Bread – across channels. “Something peculiar about bread is that a lot of purchase and consumption happens early in the morning before breakfast, and everybody wants a fresh loaf of bread. So, for us still, 90% of sales is general trade and the balance is roughly equally split between modern trade and e-commerce.”