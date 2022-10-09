Amish Tripathi: ‘I don’t try for controversies, and I write with genuine respect’

It’s been three years since Amish Tripathi’s Raavan: Enemy of Ayravarta was published, and ever since, fans of the Ram Chandra series have been clamouring for the next. Considered one of the fastest-selling authors in India, Tripathi took some time but finally, the fourth book in the series – War of Lanka – is out. In a candid chat, he revealed why he took a multilinear narrative approach to the books and the series adaptation of the Shiva trilogy. Edited excerpts:

You have used a multilinear narrative for the Ram Chandra series. What is exciting about this format, and what is the most challenging aspect?

A story rides on the shoulders of its characters. Only when you understand each of the characters well, do you understand the stories well, because then you understand what their motivations are behind what they are doing and why are they behaving the way they are behaving. The story then appears natural to you.

The three main characters who drive the Ram Chandra series are Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Raavan. I thought it would be a cool idea to have three multilinear parallel narratives and to chronicle their stories from their births to the incident which brings them all together which is the kidnapping of Goddess Sita. To me, it was a great way to make the reader understand the story in a much deeper manner.

The challenge - it’s a cool way to write, but a very complicated story structure. I don’t think I will ever do this again. It was really complicated - to have three parallel stories, sometimes writing the same incident from three perspectives and to see that their dialogues match but also for them to make sense from their perspective. Luckily for me, my readers enjoy complex stories.

Will there be a fifth book?

Yes, but it will be released many years later. For most people, this book ends with the traditional drama and there is a sense of conclusion. You can read the fifth book as an epilogue, and that will be the book that will finally connect the Ram Chandra series and the Shiva Trilogy.

This book has a lot of prep for the war and eventually the war itself. There is a lot of talk of science, technology and engineering apart from philosophy. What kind of research went into the book?

The part I actually enjoy most is research. I love reading, and often I might not even have an end goal with the research I do. I like reading and travelling and when I travel, I like to know local cultures and learn a bit from them. I don’t have to “do research” for writing the books, I just keep doing research for the heck of it because I enjoy it.

Having said that, a common misstep that some writers take is to show off their research. That spoils the story. How do you put that research but make it come across in an easy, relaxed way? That’s the key thing. It should not read like a research report - that’s boring.

You write about Gods and Goddesses but have managed to steer clear of any controversies…

I have been in this field for 12 years now. The books are not secrets. I have been told by my publishers that the Shiva Trilogy is the fastest-selling Indian series and the Ram Chandra series is the second fastest. The thing is, often authors themselves create controversies because it’s a very easy and cheap way to get publicity. I am living proof that it does not need to happen.

Secondly, yes, most Indians are very emotional about their Gods and Goddesses but we are comfortable with multiple truths. As long as you present your truth with respect, the readers can sense it. I don’t try for controversies, and I genuinely write with respect.

Director Shekhar Kapur is helming the adaptation of the Shiva Trilogy. What is the progress on that front and how involved are you?

The scripting process has just started. I will have approval rights on the script but I think people should be left free to do their jobs.

What’s next for you?

I might actually take a break from this genre. I have an idea that has really caught my fantasy - something set in the modern day which has elements of gaming and time travel. A primary reason to take up this new genre is my son, Neel, who is 13 years old, and much to my chagrin, I am his second favourite writer. He told me I am a close number two, but this is my attempt to become number one in my son’s eyes.