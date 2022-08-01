Fashion student by day, KFC rider by night: This Pak woman’s story is viral

The story of a Pakistani woman who redefines pluck and courage by working her way through college has gone viral on social media. Meerab, from Lahore, is pursuing an undergraduate degree in fashion and hopes to launch her own brand one day. She is no different from millions of other students who study fashion – but for the fact that Meerab also moonlights as a delivery rider for a fast-food restaurant chain.

In order to cover her own expenses and support her family, Meerab decided to step into a field traditionally dominated by men – food delivery.

In fact, so unusual was it for Fizza Ijaz to discover that the rider delivering her KFC meal was a woman that she stood outside her gate in Lahore to receive her.

Ijaz documented her meeting with Meerab on LinkedIn, where her post has gone viral. “Today I ordered KFC in Lahore and received a call from a female saying ‘Hello, I am your rider speaking’,” she wrote. “I got so excited that I stood outside the gate to receive her.”

Ijaz shared a photo of Meerab, with whom she spoke for 10 minutes about her education, career choice and bike riding skills.

Meerab, she wrote, is pursuing “an undergraduate degree in Fashion Designing and does her night duty as a KFC rider.” Her fees is taken care of by a charitable foundation, but the KFC rider uses her income to cover her mother’s medical bills, support her family and pay for her own expenses.

“More power to her! May we see more Pakistani girls riding off to adventures their hearts desire!” wrote Ijaz.

The LinkedIn post has registered more than 52,000 ‘likes’ and over 1,500 comments – many applauding Meerab.

“Thank you so much for the shoutout Fizza Ijaz. Meerab makes us so proud! She's not only a KFC Pakistan Dame Rider but is also continuing her education journey with the KFC Female Higher Education Scholarship Program. Indeed, there's no force stronger than a woman who has decided to rise," wrote Asma Yusuf, Chief People Officer at KFC