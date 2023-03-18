This CEO claimed $4,000 as pizza expenses despite earning $7 million a year

When Ritch Allison stepped down as the CEO of Domino’s Pizza in May 2022, he was compensated nearly $4,000 (over Rs 3 lakh) for personal pizza expenses.

According to the company’s most recent regulatory filing on executive compensation, Allison submitted a bill for $3,919 worth of “personal pizza purchases” in 2021. This is despite the fact that as CEO of Domino’s Pizza, he earned $7.1 million a year (almost Rs 58 crore).

Besides the pizza expenses, he was also offered compensations and perks like use of the company’s private jet, team member awards, and cost-of-living allowances.

Domino’s did not specify how many or what kind of pizzas Allison ordered, but The New York Post reported that his hefty bill amounted to ordering one Domino’s cheese pie every single day of the year.

“It’s likely they (CEOs and other top executives) are buying franchisees’ product to facilitate meetings,” speculated restaurant consultant John Gordon. “This may happen while the CEO is on the road, and he buys pizza and has a session either in the store or somewhere nearby.” This is not even the most that Ritch Allison has spent on pizzas during his tenure as CEO. During the pandemic year of 2020, he spent $6,129 on the pizza chain’s products, according to FT.