 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

This CEO claimed $4,000 as pizza expenses despite earning $7 million a year

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Former Domino's CEO Ritch Allison submitted a bill for $3,919 worth of 'personal pizza purchases' in 2021. His annual compensation for the year exceeded $7 million.

Ritch Allison (L) stepped down as CEO of Domino's Pizza last year

When Ritch Allison stepped down as the CEO of Domino’s Pizza in May 2022, he was compensated nearly $4,000 (over Rs 3 lakh) for personal pizza expenses.

According to the company’s most recent regulatory filing on executive compensation, Allison submitted a bill for $3,919 worth of “personal pizza purchases” in 2021. This is despite the fact that as CEO of Domino’s Pizza, he earned $7.1 million a year (almost Rs 58 crore).

Besides the pizza expenses, he was also offered compensations and perks like use of the company’s private jet, team member awards, and cost-of-living allowances.

Domino’s did not specify how many or what kind of pizzas Allison ordered, but The New York Post reported that his hefty bill amounted to ordering one Domino’s cheese pie every single day of the year.