 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Women’s Day 2023: Six actors in the Hindi film industry nailing one role at a time

Deepali Singh
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Zeroing down on six female actors who have honed their craft consistently to deliver, with honesty and integrity, memorable characters and gripping performances in the recent years.

(Clockwise from right) Actors Geetanjali Kulkarni, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Rajshri Deshpande, Sheeba Chaddha, Shefali Shah.

There are some actors who elevate a project just by their mere presence. The actors listed here bring a certain dignity, charm and honesty to their onscreen portrayals, so much so that just their name on the credit roll makes the show/film a must-watch. Then it doesn’t matter whether the role is small or big, protagonist or antagonist. On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, we throw light on the contribution of a handful of female actors who lend credibility to any project they are part of:

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah in 'Darlings'.

The length of the role does not always define the impact of the performance. Case in point — Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2017 short film Juice. It is difficult to think of anyone else in Shefali Shah’s place as she plays a survivor of patriarchy who ultimately takes a stand for herself. No lengthy dialogues, just her body language and those large expressive eyes are enough to convey the years of humiliation and hurt that must have built up over the years. The film on gender equality is just one of the many instances of Shah’s ability to convey a lot without saying much. And when she does speak, it is difficult for the audience to look away from the screen. Just watch her performances in movies such as Monsoon Wedding (2001), Gandhi, My Father (2007), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Once Again (2018) and Darlings (2022) or her projects including the Emmy Award-winning crime series Delhi Crime (2019) and the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), and you will understand the dignity she brings to the projects she chooses to associate with.