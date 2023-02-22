Taarak Mehta's Sacchin Shrof to tie the knot on February 25: Report

Sacchin Shrof, who plays Taarak Mehta in the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is set to get married to a family friend on February 25 in Mumbai.

The bride's identity has not been revealed yet, Bombay Times reported. “The girl’s identity has been a fiercely guarded secret. The family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully," the publication stated quoting a source.

“It’s an arranged marriage. The bride-to-be isn’t from the industry. She is a part-time event organiser and interior designer. She has been Sacchin’s sister’s friend for several years," the source told Bombay Times. "However, it was only last month that his family suggested he consider settling down with her. It’s not a typical relationship in which the couple falls in love first. Sacchin gave his family’s suggestion a serious thought. Everything has fallen into place, and they will soon be married.”

This is Sacchin Parmar's second marriage. He married fellow actor Juhi Parmar in 2009, and got divorced in 2018. The divorce, however, turned ugly after Parmar admitted that she was never in love with Shrof.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Shrof said, "The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi's own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It's said, 'It's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all'. But the fact is that it hurts to have been in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me." The couple have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra.

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 On the work front, Sacchin Shrof has projects on TV, OTT, and the big screen. The actor has been a part of Prakash Jha’s Aashram and was also seen in Double XL, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

