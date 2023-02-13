Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s ASL interpreter, 20, steals the show at half-time performance

Rihanna's electrifying performance was the talk of Super Bowl 2023 but there was another young artiste who captured the internet's attention. Justina Miles, 20, was the pop diva's ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter, and is being applauded for her "spark and energy".

Translating Rihanna's hits into ASL wasn't Miles' only Super Bowl duty.

She also performed the ASL version of Lift Every Voice and Sing, known in the US as the Black national anthem, before the game began.

In fact, she is the first deaf person to perform at the pregame slot.

Here's how internet users reacted to Justina Miles' Super Bowl appearance. Actor Marlee Matlin, the first deaf performer to win an Oscar, posted a shoutout video for Miles, CODA star Troy Kotsur and Native American artiste Colin Denny. Kotsur delivered the ASL rendition of the American national anthem at Super Bowl while Denny performed alongside singer Babyface.

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

"They are superstars, let them shine, give them your support," she said. "Justina Miles was incredible," another Twitter comment read. "Justina Miles stole the show as Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show ASL performer," a third user wrote. "Justina Miles, thank you for interpreting the half-time show," another said. "Do yourself a favor and go watch the ASL side by side of Rhianna's halftime show," read another comment. "Justina Miles was AMAZING!" Rihanna's half-time show, her first live performance in seven years, did not disappoint. It was a medley of her smash hits We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, Only Girl in the World, Umbrella, Diamonds and Wild Thoughts. During Rihanna's performance, audiences caught sight of a baby bump. The star's representatives later confirmed she was expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky. Their first baby, a boy, was born in May, 2022.