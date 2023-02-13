 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s ASL interpreter, 20, steals the show at half-time performance

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Super Bowl 2023: Like every year, the halftime show dominated cultural conversations around the football playoffs

Justina Miles has made Super Bowl history. (Images: AFP and Twitter)

Rihanna's electrifying performance was the talk of Super Bowl 2023 but there was another young artiste who captured the internet's attention. Justina Miles, 20, was the pop diva's ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter, and is being applauded for her "spark and energy".

Translating Rihanna's hits into ASL wasn't Miles' only Super Bowl duty.

 

She also performed the ASL version of Lift Every Voice and Sing, known in the US as the Black national anthem, before the game began.

In fact, she is the first deaf person to perform at the pregame slot.