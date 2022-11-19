 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

She Said review: Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan are quietly compelling in this film about NYT reporting that paved the way for #MeToo

Narendra Banad
Nov 19, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Director Maria Schrader eschews sensationalism to tell a measured story about the NYT article that exposed widespread sexual misconduct in Hollywood and brought down film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey and Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor in 'She Said'. (Image: Universal Pictures)

“Why is sexual harassment so pervasive and hard to address? Let’s interrogate the whole system,” says veteran New York Times editor Rebecca Corbett. This sets into motion a months-long investigation by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey resulting in an article that begins the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and galvanises the #MeToo movement. Directed by Maria Schrader, She Said is based on the book of the same name by Kantor and Twohey, detailing the work that resulted in a Pulitzer Prize for their reporting.

In the grand tradition of journalism movies like All The President’s Men and Spotlight, She Said is all about process. The screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz takes its time showing the painstaking and often mundane work that goes into reporting a story like this. In sharp contrast to those male-centric movies, She Said does a great job of showing the audience how being women informs all aspects of Kantor and Twohey’s work. When the investigation requires them to travel, the journalists share a quick look and Kantor volunteers to travel so that Twohey can remain home to nurse her new-born child. These little touches by Lenkiewicz and Schrader allow us to see why the survivors trusted these two journalists to tell their story.

Schrader’s direction is understated. She doesn’t resort to melodrama or showy camerawork, trusting that the story is powerful enough to take the viewer along on its journey. If anything, this lack of grandstanding makes certain scenes even more difficult to watch, especially when survivors are recounting their experiences. Even though the movie is almost all phone calls and people talking in rooms, there is a propulsive nature to the narrative - aided by Nicholas Britell and cellist Caitlin Sullivan's first co-produced score (the two are husband and wife).

While the visual style of the movie is muted, there are still some affecting compositions. The first time we see our leads, it is as part of an establishing montage of regular women out and about, emphasising that they are just as much a part of the group that they are fighting to help. In another arresting visual, we see Twohey facing Weinstein and a battery of lawyers and advisers in a conference room all by herself. We don’t hear the dialogue, but we see them yelling and gesturing agitatedly while she sits calmly, secure in the knowledge that her meticulous reporting has them spooked.

The measured approach of the movie is accentuated by a few instances of reality blurring with the dramatisation on screen. We hear the actual audio from an encounter that Weinstein had with one of the survivors, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, when she wore a wire to a meeting in collaboration with the New York Police Department. The film was shot in the real New York Times office, marking the first time the Gray Lady has opened her doors to a production, adding a layer of authenticity to the background. Finally, in a remarkable example of an artist using their craft to find catharsis, actress Ashley Judd, who was one of the earliest and most prominent Weinstein accusers and contributors to the article, plays herself.

Schrader wisely chooses not to depict any of the assaults, only their aftermaths and the impact that they had on the survivors. Weinstein's looming presence is felt throughout, but he is rarely seen as the movie centres itself on the survivors' journeys. When the survivors tell their stories, it is the small details that are most devastating. One woman says she was advised to always sit in an armchair and never on the sofa, which would give Weinstein an opportunity to sit next to her. Another speaks of going to Weinstein meetings wearing two pairs of tights as a precaution.