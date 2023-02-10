Shah Rukh Khan's blue wristwatch's price is more than enough to buy a flat in Mumbai

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the richest actors in the world, owns several expensive items. The actor, whose net worth is an upwards of $700 million, was seen in a video with actor Deepika Padukone following a skincare routine where he was sporting a blue wristwatch.

Users asked anonymous Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya about the watch and the account delivered.

The watch that Khan, 57, was wearing is an Audemars Piguet – one of the most expensive watch brands in the world. A quick search and Diet Sabya also came out with the exact model and its price.

The watch is called the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar and is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore.

Audemars Piguet is a Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches and clocks and is headquartered in Le Brassus, Switzerland. The company was founded in 1875.

Khan was also seen sporting the watch at a promotional event for “Pathaan” his latest blockbuster that he starred in with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. “Pathaan” has broken several Bollywood records and zoomed past other films to gross hundreds of crores at the box office.

Khan has earlier said that his most prized possession and expensive buy has been his house “Mannat” at Bandra’s Bandstand in Mumbai. Khan owns several other luxury watches, cars and other properties across the world including London and Dubai. “Pathaan” was Shah Rukh Khan’s first release as a solo hero since 2018. He will next be seen in Atlee’s “Jawaan” and Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki”.

Moneycontrol News