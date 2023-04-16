 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shaakuntalam review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a tiresome telling of a tale grandmas told you about love

Manisha Lakhe
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

An excruciating transformation of Oo Anta Vama girl into a miserable Amar Chitra Katha heroine.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in Shaakuntalam. (Screen grab/Gunaa Teamworks)

Pardesi pardesi jaana nahi, mujhe chhod ke’ is a Bollywood meme, an oft-repeated annoying theme where the village girl is impregnated by the city lad who leaves her and gets involved with another life until confronted with a son who grows up to be Amitabh Bachchan and his cold baritone gives back the money he has earned in his mother’s name (Shanti Constructions) announcing, ‘Maine aap jaisa gareeb aaj tak nahi dekha.

Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili tells the tale of what happens to a pregnant village girl who goes to Kolkata to demand her right as a wife and is turned away…

If women fall in love with men who turn out to be cheats, then shouldn’t families at least take them in instead of abandoning them? Why should she be forced to seek shelter among strangers and be persecuted by society?

Not only does Shaakuntalam fail the Bechdel test (at least two women with a prominent role in the film, talking about something other than a man), this sort of ‘abla nari having to prove her innocence’ trope is a tedious patriarchal tale even though it is Sandokan’s impressive voice telling us that the hero is not to be blamed, it's your all-enveloping love for this man earned you the curse from Durvasa that is to be blamed for the state you are in today.