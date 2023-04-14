'I had the world's best dad': Satish Kaushik's daughter's letter is winning the internet. Video

The Hindi film industry, in 2023, lost one of its most versatile actors. In a 42-year career, Satish Kaushik acted in several notable films with some of the finest directors. On March 8, however, he died after suffering a heart attack, aged 66.

On Thursday, Kaushik would have turned 67 and despite his death, few of his closest friends decided to celebrate his birthday. The most touching part of the celebrations came when Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika read out a letter, asking her father to come "in her dreams every day" and added that she would remember him for ever.

“Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive.

“I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. Will they make fun of me? Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce and a Ferrari. You will eat great food. Anyways, we will meet in 90 years again. Please don’t be reborn, we will meet in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world’s best dad ever," Vanshika read out from the letter.

Vanshika was born to Kaushik and wife Shashi through surrogacy in 2012.

