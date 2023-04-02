 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disco Dancer: Salim-Sulaiman on recreating Bappi Lahiri-Mithun Chakraborty’s 1980s magic

Debarati S. Sen
Apr 02, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

Music composers Salim-Sulaiman are all set for the India premiere of their stage musical 'Disco Dancer' in Mumbai this month.

Music-composer duo Salim Merchant (left) and Sulaiman Merchant.

Composer duo Salim-Sulaiman have had a fabulous start to 2023. Their Merchant Records seems bullishly buoyant, they have come up with a dedicated devotional music channel and, this month, are all set for the India premiere of their musical, Disco Dancer, that had found much appreciation in London last year. In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Salim Merchant, 49, one half of the musical duo, speak about the musical, the challenges of recreating the eponymous Mithun Chakraborty-starrer 1982 blockbuster film for the stage, and about launching a devotional-music channel that will feature all faiths. Edited excerpts:

Salim-Sulaiman's 'Disco Dancer' stage musical in London.

Your new musical will be premiering in Mumbai this month, but musicals aren't a new zone for you.

We launched the musical Disco Dancer last year in London, it did really well there, and we are doing it in Mumbai from April 10 onwards at the NSCI Dome in Worli. Our first musical was Beyond Bollywood which was 10 years ago. It did exceptionally well in London, Europe, the UAE and at the Kingdom of Dreams (Gurugram). We then did Umrao Jaan in 2019. And again, we did a very successful run of it in London in January 2020. Following this, COVID stalled everything, and we will be relaunching the Umrao Jaan musical very soon. That’s our next project.

The 1980s movie, Disco Dancer, was a superhit… why did you choose this for a musical, how are you going about presenting it on stage?