Rihanna congratulates 'Team RRR' at Golden Globes 2023. Watch

Pop star Rihanna congratulated Team RRR for their Golden Globe win as she walked past their table, footage from the awards ceremony shows.

RRR has created history by winning India its first-ever Golden Globe Award. The song Naatu Naatu, which featured in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, won in the Best Original Song category at Golden Globes 2023. Rihanna had been nominated alongside RRR composer MM Keeravani in the category. Naatu Naatu edged out Rihanna and other heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to take home the trophy.

RRR director SS Rajamouli attended the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Los Angeles Tuesday along with composer MM Keeravani and the film’s stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who were both accompanied by their wives. Footage from the ceremony shows the RRR table at Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the ceremony took place, exploding in joy after the win was announced.

Chris Gardner, who works for The Hollywood Reporter, shared a video from a few minutes later which shows Rihanna walking past the RRR table and congratulating the team.

“Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category,” Gardner wrote alongside the video.

Rihanna had been nominated in the Best Original Song category for her comeback song Lift Me Up. The pop star attended the awards ceremony with partner ASAP Rocky and congratulated team RRR for their historic win.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of RRR star Ram Charan, also posted a video of Rihanna congratulating the team. “Thank you Rihanna,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.