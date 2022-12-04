 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Review: Netflix's 'Lady Chatterley’s Lover' reduces this tale of class conflict to a simple love story

The Conversation
Dec 04, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

In the film, industrial unrest is condensed to a passing street protest. And the mining village (Tevershall) looks more like a pretty Dorset village than a Midlands colliery town in the 1920s.

Emma Corrin in director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's 1928 novel 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'.

By Andrew Harrison, University of Nottingham

It is easy to understand the appeal of D. H. Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1928) for filmmakers. The issues the novel addresses are so rich. Written in response to the general strike of 1926 in the UK, the story examines the sources of class enmity and imagines how it might be overcome through tenderness, touch and sex.

Many, including the author Doris Lessing, have argued that Lady Chatterley’s Lover can only be understood in the context of its time and societal stresses. However, this latest film version strips out the social context and class detail of the novel and with them go most of the psychological complexity of the characters, leaving simply a love story with a happy ending.

In the book, Constance Reid, who has been raised in a bohemian upper-middle-class family, marries the aristocrat Clifford Chatterley. Shortly after their marriage, he is paralysed from the waist down in the first World War. On his father’s death, he becomes a baronet and takes Constance to live in his ancestral home in the Midlands (Wragby Hall), also taking ownership of an adjacent colliery in the village of Tevershall.

His injuries mean that Sir Clifford is unable to father an heir, so he coldly suggests that his wife gets pregnant by another man. However, rather than simply sleeping with someone from their social circle she starts an affair with her husband’s gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors.

Mellors is working class by birth and preference but has moved into the middle class through education and his promotion to the rank of lieutenant in the army. Like Constance, Mellors is unhappily married and displaced between classes. Together they must struggle to overcome their deeply-ingrained class attitudes, and it is a painful and unresolved process.