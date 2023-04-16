 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ready for 'Ponniyin Selvan-2'? Translations, retellings, comics & audiobooks to catch up on the epic tale

Madhumita Rajan
Apr 16, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

There are shortcuts and cheat ways if it's hard to finish Kalki Krishnamurthy's massive five-part Chola empire-based magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Here's how:

Ponniyin Selvan-2 releases in theatres on April 28.

(Spoiler-free, mostly)

The much anticipated Ponniyin Selvan-2 movie release draws closer! For those who can't imagine watching the movie adaptation without reading the book — here are multiple ways to catch up and knowingly talk about the context and nuance the movie misses. See also helpful shortcuts/cheat ways if it's hard to finish this massive five-part Chola empire based magnum opus following the fortunes of Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan aka Rajaraja Chozhan, brother Aditya Karikalan, sister-Kundavai and oh so many more interesting and important characters. Catch up on the palace intrigue (What is Nandini up to and what is Kundavai’s beef with her?),  adventures — on land and in sea (pirates, Arabians, sorcerers!) and all the drama, action and romance. If you don't want spoilers, stop with volume 1 (and a teeny bit of volume 2) for a recap of the first movie.

The Original

Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy was written in Tamil and published weekly in the magazine Kalki, from 1950 to 1954. Illustrations by Maniam added to the appeal and made this a wildly popular series. Many fans painstakingly collected and bound parts for over four years to make their complete set. Today, the easiest way to get the original Tamil version with Maniam’s illustrations would be from Vikatan books, which released a compilation. In 1955, Ponniyin Selvan was published as a novel in Tamil by Mangala Noolagam. This and many other Tamil versions now exist and are faithful to the original serialised work including inconsistencies (for example a character Mugalayar, who was introduced as mute in the beginning delivers entire monologues). You can get a beautiful hardback or paperback — either in five individual volumes or combined, from multiple publishers — the more popular ones being — Nakheeran, Giri Trading Agencies or Karpagam Puthakalayam.