Six iconic Hindi film songs of Oscar winner RRR's Naatu Naatu’s Pan-Indian composer MM Keeravaani

Tanushree Ghosh
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Here are the iconic '90s-2000s Hindi-film songs of Oscar winner and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani, aka MM Kreem, who was synonymous with haunting love songs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and in Hindi in the post-RD Burman decade.

Composer MM Keeravaani (right) and lyricist Chandrabose of RRR's Naatu Naatu who won the Oscars 2023 on March 12 for Best Original Song.

The Golden Globes 2023 Awards. The Academy Awards 2023. The Best Original Song. The rip-roaring Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR has won India its very first Golden Globes award and India's second Oscars award in the said category after AR Rahman's Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire) in 2009, though RRR didn’t win the Best Picture — Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language). History has been made. Undeniably, an instance of India’s soft power: the power of song and dance. Just what the West prescribed. And, at long last, a much deserved global recognition for its underrated, underappreciated composer. The film’s tag line is ‘An MM Keeravani Musical’.

Though, Naatu Naatu is more of an action sequence, the rise of the revolutionaries against the colonial masters, set to music than a song sequence, as is traditionally known, and their lies the song’s allure. First came the visual, then the beat, then the song. Keeravani has also said in interviews that the other songs from the RRR album are more emotional than Naatu Naatu. Like Rahman's Jai Ho wasn't his best composition, neither is Naatu Naatu Keeraavani's, but it's a moment to reckon. Naatu Naatu has been winning almost every award it has been nominated for. And Keeravaani won our hearts at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 by singing his wish to be on "the top of the world" set to the Carpenters' song. Keeravaani said he grew up listening to The Carpenters.

Keeravaani's best compositions, though, are in the past. And maybe this win, will bring to light his decade-defining discography from the 1990s-2000s. His then melodies carried Carnatic influences with Western arrangement.