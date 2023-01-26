 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: What won, who lost or got a consolation prize at the 95th Academy Award nominations

Narendra Banad
Jan 26, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

Making sense of the nominations: cinemas are back; streaming is passé; the Academy uncharacteristically ignores movies about movies; and everyone loves a good comeback story.

The Asians nominated at the 95th Academy Awards. (Photos: Twitter)

It’s been a couple of days since the Academy Award nominations were announced. As the dust settles and the initial feelings of joy, surprise, shock and disappointment subside, we can take a step back and look for patterns and trends in the final nominations. Here are some winners and losers that tell us where the Academy has been in the last few years and where it’s going.

WINNERS

Cinemas and Box Office

At a time when streaming is so prevalent and all video content is easily accessible on our phones, 2022 was a huge year for the cinemas. It’s been well over a decade since the Best Picture category had so many bona fide blockbusters — Everything Everywhere All At Once ($104 million), Elvis ($287 million), Top Gun: Maverick ($1.5 billion), and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2 billion and counting). Audiences flocked to see Maverick in the summer, and Avatar: The Way of Water is still keeping screens occupied. It’s only fitting that the Academy celebrates the movies that gave cinemas a new lease of life after two years of the pandemic.