Oscars 2023 nominations LIVE updates: RRR, The Last Film Show in Academy's shortlist

January 24, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

“RRR” at the box office

“RRR” opened with a box office business of around Rs. 132 crore, according to industry estimates. It recorded revenue of Rs. 467 crore in the opening weekend at the worldwide box office and was listed as number one on the global box office chart.

The SS Rajamouli magnum opus has become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan with an estimated collection of Rs. 24 crore.

“RRR” has become the third highest-grossing Indian film with revenue of over Rs. 900 crore at the domestic box office and Rs. 1,111 crore worldwide.

Made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore, the blockbuster had released in 10,000 screens globally.