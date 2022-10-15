‘No Hogwarts without you, Hagrid’: ‘Harry Potter’ stars, fans mourn Robbie Coltrane

The stars of Harry Potter and fans around the world are mourning the death of Robbie Coltrane, who played the beloved character of Rubeus Hagrid in the film series.

Robbie Coltrane died aged 72 on Friday. Soon after his death was announced, there was an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Actor Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, remembered him as a caring and deeply compassionate person.

"I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs," she posted on Instagram. "There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, said Coltrane was someone who looked after everyone around him.

"He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life," Felton added. "Love you mate - thank you for everything."

Bonnie Wright, the actor who portrayed Ginny Weasley, said Coltrane brilliantly portrayed Hagrid's warmth and unconditional love for his students.

"Thanks for all the laughter," she added. "Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family."

Fans of the Harry Potter series remembered his calming presence.

"There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid," many tweeted, quoting from the film series.

"Hagrid is one of the most impactful characters to me because of his warmth, gentleness and loyalty to those he cared about most," another tweet read. Thanks to the brilliance of Robbie Coltrane. RIP, Sir. Wands up!

"Thank you for making our childhood so special, Robbie," said another user. "Rest in eternal peace."

"His name might have been Robbie Coltrane, but he’ll always be Hagrid to me," said one tweet. "Rest in peace big guy."