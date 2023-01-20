 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ review: This Mammootty-Lijo film is gently funny, mesmerising

Sowmya Rajendran
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Lijo and Mammootty on the sets of 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', which released in theatres on January 19, 2023. (Image source: Twitter/@Mammukka)

In Franz Kafka’s novella The Metamorphosis, a salesman inexplicably turns into an insect and discovers that the world instantly shuns him though he is the same person. Is it his form that makes him who he is or is it the essence of his personality, his thoughts and feelings? Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, written by S. Hareesh, is also about a man who undergoes such a transformation – except that it is the inverse of what happens in The Metamorphosis. He retains his form but becomes another person.

Mammootty, the star, dissolves into the cranky personality of James. It’s like watching sugar being stirred into tea, the way the actor disappears into a role. This is a Malayali man who despises everything Tamil – from movie songs to the food and culture. He’s on a bus with his family and acquaintances who are returning from the famous Velankanni shrine in Tamil Nadu when all of them fall into a deep sleep. On waking, James suddenly thinks he is Sundaram, a Tamil man who had gone missing from a village that the bus is driving through.

Nanpakal has shades of Pellissery’s previous collaborations with S. Hareesh – Jallikattu (2019) and Churuli (2021). All three films use the village as a microcosm for the world; a place where magical events unfold to reveal human nature. In Jallikattu, a village goes searching for a buffalo and in the process, the boundaries between man and beast are blurred. In Churuli, ordinary human beings transform into abrasive, abusive people when they set foot into a village, caught in a hypnotic cycle. In Nanpakal, a busload of people go in search of a co-passenger – a man who looks the same but his changed has personality completely.

The frequent wide shots (cinematography by Theni Eswar) create a sense of desolation within the viewer, as if we’re watching the characters from a great distance. This allows us to accept the absurdist universe for what it is, and also sharpens the helplessness of the characters who are caught in such a strange swirl of events.

The only person who embraces James in his new avatar is an old woman who cannot see but spends all day and night before the television. She has no trouble believing that James is her son, cackling madly at the dialogues she hears from the TV that is never switched off.