Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler starrer Murder Mystery 2 composers Avinash-Vishwajeet: 'We’d never dreamt of working on a Hollywood film'

Debarati S. Sen
Apr 01, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The Mumbai-based composer duo of a song in the new Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-starrer Netflix film 'Murder Mystery 2', after composing film music in Marathi, among others, for 25 years, on their first Hollywood project and being told not to make a 'Disney song'.

Music composers Avinash Chandrachood (right) and Vishwajeet Joshi composed a song for the new Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler film 'Murder Mystery 2' on Netflix.

Film-music composers Avinash Chandrachood, 50, and Vishwajeet Joshi, 52, are on cloud nine. The duo have composed a song, King di wedding hai, for the Netflix film Murder Mystery 2, their very first Hollywood project, which released on Friday on Netflix, starring Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler.

Over 25 years, the duo has composed songs and background scores for more than 75 films, spanning Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Konkani languages. Some of their Marathi films include Premachi Goshta (2013), Gurupournima (2014), Sarsenapati Hambirrao Mohite (2022), among others. The two has previously worked on a French and a Swedish film.

While working on another French film, Avinash-Vishwajeet were approached by Paris-based choreographers Avishai and Mahina Khanum, who had liked their work, and asked if they would create music for a Punjabi wedding song. “So, we composed the song and they sent it to the Netflix US team and after a few days we heard that they liked the track. Our next meeting was with Kevin Grady from Adam Sandler's production (Happy Madison Productions) and Jeremy Garelick, the director. There was no looking back after that,” says Vishwajeet, songwriter and composer. In an exclusive telephonic interview with Moneycontrol, before they flew to Paris for the preview, the composers spoke about the song's making. Edited excerpts:

How challenging was the brief for the song?