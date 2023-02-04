 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This iconic actor’s break-up letter to girlfriend will be auctioned

The three-page letter, replete with spelling errors, could fetch as much as $15,000.

Marlon Brando, Oscar winning star of ‘The Godfather’, wrote this note in the 1940s. (Image credit: RR Auctions)

The stars are just like us. In the 1940s, Marlon Brando, the legendary Oscar-winning actor of The Godfather, told his then girlfriend why he wanted to call it quits, reminding her, though not in those exact words, "it's not you, it's me".

The letter that he wrote at the time of his rising Broadway stardom is now up for auction.

It was listed by the Boston-based RR Auctions. The three-page note written with a pencil, replete with spelling errors, could fetch as much as $15,000 at the auction that will close next week.

Brando wrote the letter to French actress Solange Podell. The couple had met backstage during the production of A Streetcar Named Desire in New York. They quickly got into a romantic relationship but ended up going their separate ways. Brando rose to Hollywood stardom while Podell became a photographer.