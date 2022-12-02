 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kartik Aaryan: ‘I was behaving like a loner for a long time before Freddy shoot’

Deepali Singh
Dec 02, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST

The actor talks about the physical and mental transformation he underwent for one of the most complex roles of his career.

Kartik Aaryan as Freddy.

In a career spanning a little over a decade, Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the more successful actors in recent times, delivering one biggie release after the other. Just a few months ago, the comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of this year and now, Aaryan is hoping to surprise and shock the audience as a loner and introvert in the dark thriller Freddy releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. Edited excerpts from an interview:

A still from the film.

People generally assume darker roles are much more difficult to do than rom-coms. For someone who has done both, what do you feel about that?

I think that’s the biggest misconception. Rom-com is the toughest genre to crack, which is why you can count the number of actors who are successful in this genre on your fingers.

I liked the script of Freddy. I like watching thrillers and dark films, so I decided to go for it. I was taken by surprise from the first narration itself. I fell in love with the character and then the entire story. This is Freddy’s origin story and shows how this character becomes what he is now. He is low on confidence. He stutters and has a hunch which also shows his boredom in life. I had to gain weight for the role. Everything about Freddy was completely different from what I have done before. I enjoyed playing that character and being in his world.

After Dhamaka (2021), this is your second film to release on an OTT platform. You had such a huge theatrical hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 just a few months ago. Why, then, release this on a digital platform?  