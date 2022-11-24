 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kamal Haasan hospitalised in Chennai

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday evening. Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) for a regular check-up, The Hindu reported.

Although the hospital has not released an official statement, sources quoted by the Indian Express said the actor was hospitalised for a regular check-up and would be discharged today, i.e., November 24.

Kamal Haasan was reportedly in Hyderabad before he reached Chennai for his check-up.

On the work front, Haasan is currently filming for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 and his upcoming film Indian 2.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chennai #Kamal Haasan
first published: Nov 24, 2022 09:53 am