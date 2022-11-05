Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna’s fashion show. Many are upset

Johnny Depp's casting in a fashion show for Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has angered many on social media. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video next week.

Depp has already shot for his cameo appearance in the show, CNN reported.

On social networks, many called for the removal of scenes involving Depp, who has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp has denied her allegations.

"Editing team better be out here deleting that man out of this," an Instagram user said in comments below the show's promo.

NBC journalist Kat Tenbarge tweeted: "Johnny Depp destroyed Amber Heard’s life and career, made her a global target, and forced her to relive her trauma in multiple courts, only for him to be rewarded by a society intent on maintaining the patriarchal status quo."

Another Twitter user said it was "bad marketing" to associate one's brand with Johnny Depp. "I'll never understand why brands keep doing it," they added.

One person described Depp's casting as a "gut punch"

Another wrote: "I hope Johnny Depp really doesn’t appear on the show. You guys have the resources to investigate, research and know what people think about it."

There was also a large section of fans supporting Depp's inclusion in the show.

Depp and Heard were at the centre of a widely-followed defamation trial, at the end of which the jury ruled in the former's favour.

Depp had sued Heard for defamation over an opinion piece in which she referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". He sought $50 million in damages

Heard countersued for $100 million. She was awarded $2 million, while Depp was awarded over $10 million.

After the trial, Depp several made prominent appearances in projects. He released an album and is also expected to star in the French film La Favorite.