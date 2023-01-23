 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 9 winner: Jetshen Dohna Lama, 9-year-old 'mini Sunidhi Chauhan' from Sikkim

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 9 Winner: Jetshen Dohna Lama, who was nicknamed “mini Sunidhi Chauhan”, took up music at the age of three. The singing powerhouse is from Sikkim’s Pakyong district.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Jetshen Dohna Lama takes home the trophy and the prize money of Rs. 10 lakh. (Image credit: @NBirenSingh/Twitter)

Jetshen Dohna Lama, a nine-year-old girl from Sikkim, is the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9, the hit singing reality show involving children. She takes the trophy and the prize money of Rs. 10 lakh.

Nicknamed “mini Sunidhi Chauhan” singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, Lama took up music at the age of three. Soft-spoken and almost always with a smile, Lama was adored by all the judges and the show’s host, Bharti Singh.

The singing powerhouse is from Sikkim’s Pakyong district.

"This is like a dream coming true. The competition was tough as all the contestants are very talented. My journey has been a great learning experience for me and I am grateful to all my mentors who have constantly supported me and helped me understand my potential as a singer," Lama said in a statement, news agency IANS reported.

“I would watch shows like Elsa and get hooked to the songs. That’s how I started my singing journey,” she told indianexpress.com after her grand win.

Soon after she was declared winner, Lama’s name became one of the top internet trends in India as congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters.

“A Proud Moment for all of us as Jetshen Dohna Lama from Sikkim wins the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9’. Congratulations Jetshen Dohna Lama. I wish you the best for your future. May you continue to add numerous quills of achievement to your crown,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.