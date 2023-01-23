James Cameron becomes only director to have 3 movies in the $2 billion club

Director James Cameron’s sci-fi drama “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $2 billion mark globally in box office collections making him the only director to helm three films to cross such massive figures.

Cameron's other two films that have crossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office include the original "Avatar" (2009), which is number one of all-time, with $2.923 billion on a $237 million budget and "Titanic" (1997) with 2.195 billion against a budget of $200 million.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was made on a budget of $350-460 million. By crossing $2 billion last weekend, the movie is now the sixth highest grossing movie ever.

While it took the original Avatar 47 days to reach the $2 billion mark, Avatar 2 did it in 37. It took Titanic over 5,000 days to bring in $2 billion. Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Avengers: Endgame” crossed the magic number in just 11 days, the fastest to do so.

The Canadian director has also Avatar 3, 4 and 5 in the pipeline and those are also expected to mint money at the global box office. He has called the Avatar series extremely expensive to make and the budgets keep increasing from film to film. The movies use spectacular special effects and CGI to bring the Na’vi on Pandora to life. “Avatar: The Way of Water” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang among others.

Moneycontrol News