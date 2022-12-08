'If you don't like them...': Twitter divided as Netflix releases 'Harry and Meghan'

Netflix has released a documentary series on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showcasing the couple’s journey from the British Royal Family to their move back to the USA. Three episodes of the show have already been released focusing on how the couple met, their early dating days and other aspects of the Royal life.

The show has met with mixed reactions from viewers with many dissecting the trailer of the show pointing out what inaccuracies and calling them out. Another part of the internet supported the couple while many said if people didn’t like the couple, they shouldn’t read about them.

One of the many things that Twitter users pointed out was the use of two photographs in the trailer. One photograph was of a massive number of paparazzi following the couple - a menace they discuss in the show - that users were quick to point out was in fact from a Harry Potter movie premiere.

Another photograph shows a still that was shown to be a paparazzi but was apparently the official photographer at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town with the couple’s permission.

